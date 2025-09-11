Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 112.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $656.26 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,570. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

