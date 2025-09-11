Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,481,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,717,000 after purchasing an additional 362,668 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $112.34 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

