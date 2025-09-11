Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $426.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $428.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.60.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

