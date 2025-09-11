Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF $SEIX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SEIX opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

