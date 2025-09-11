Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,717,000 after acquiring an additional 382,281 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 617,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

