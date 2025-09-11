Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $932.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $904.07 and its 200-day moving average is $796.83. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $959.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

