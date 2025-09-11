Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.38% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,431,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 327,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

