Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $170,287,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of ARM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after acquiring an additional 372,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 233.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.88.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

