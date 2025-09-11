Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock worth $1,653,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

