Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BIPC opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIPC

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.