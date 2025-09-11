Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after buying an additional 187,352 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 267,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,105,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 378,566 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $37.41 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.