Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4%

MRVL opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -516.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

