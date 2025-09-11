Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

