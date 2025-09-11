Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.35 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

