Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and have sold 18,586 shares valued at $2,389,145. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.