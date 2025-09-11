Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Newmont by 25.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

NYSE:NEM opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

