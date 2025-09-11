Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $265.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.35. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $266.66. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

