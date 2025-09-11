Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after buying an additional 1,598,896 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,933,000 after buying an additional 2,518,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

