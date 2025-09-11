Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Leidos by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.48. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.31.

View Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.