Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:ETR opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

