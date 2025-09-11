Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 196 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

