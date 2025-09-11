Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $186.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.49. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

