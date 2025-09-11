Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 4,174 Shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHH

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 407,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS:IBHH opened at $23.79 on Thursday. iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

