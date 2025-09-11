Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 7,628 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 131.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,859,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,102,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $122.12 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

