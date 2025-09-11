Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 9,696 Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 369.2% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IBHG opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

