Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,737,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,578,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,568,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $34.59.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

