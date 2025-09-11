Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after acquiring an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $247.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

