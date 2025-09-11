Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,473 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF $JETS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 115,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $857.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

