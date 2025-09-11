Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 857 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Read Our Latest Report on WRB

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.