Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF $CALI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CALI opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.