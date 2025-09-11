Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF $CALI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALI opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

