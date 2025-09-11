Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

