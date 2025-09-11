International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,204 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of International Money Express worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 92.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 537,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 258,820 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 32.8% during the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 6.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,947,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Northland Capmk cut International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.