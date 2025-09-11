Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSCT stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

