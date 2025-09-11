Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 231,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Invesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 177.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

