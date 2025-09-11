Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

