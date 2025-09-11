Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG Stake Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

