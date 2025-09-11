Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 211,571 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 142,691 call options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 585,941.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 228,614,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,972,565,000 after buying an additional 228,575,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,005,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,471,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,215.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,726,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,621,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 953,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,067,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.