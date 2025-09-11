Investors Purchase Large Volume of Gossamer Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,169 call options.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 12.3%

GOSS stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 344.81% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOSS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOSS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.