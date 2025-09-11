IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $229.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.6364.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $183.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.47. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $248.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 581,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IQVIA by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

