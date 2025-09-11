IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $248.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in IQVIA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

