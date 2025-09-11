IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $30.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.3333.

Several research firms have commented on IREN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Get IREN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of IREN opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurelius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IREN by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IREN during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of IREN by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,038,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 636,767 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 4,075.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 495,949 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.