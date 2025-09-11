IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 7.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. IREN traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.22. 18,413,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 19,783,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jones Trading cut shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IREN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN
IREN Trading Up 11.4%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 4.03.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
IREN Company Profile
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- What is a support level?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.