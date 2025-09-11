IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 7.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. IREN traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.22. 18,413,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 19,783,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jones Trading cut shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of IREN by 170.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

