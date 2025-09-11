iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 452,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 144,305 shares during the last quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Obsido Oy purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $521,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

