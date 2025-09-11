iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.97. 66 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.67% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

