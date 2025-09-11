iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,294 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 423,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 289,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $41.50 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.