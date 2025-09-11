iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF $IBTK Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTK stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

