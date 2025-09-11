iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 336,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 162,508 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 145,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $813,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

EWZS opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

