iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 328.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWP stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.