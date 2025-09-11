iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 121,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,144.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 197,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

