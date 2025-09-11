iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 233,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $6,032,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.